Watch: Every Horrible Thing Randy Orton Has Done in WWE in 2020

Randy Orton has made a career out of doing horrible things to his fellow WWE stars, but 2020 was a particularly malicious year for "The Viper." It started back in January when he teased reuniting with Edge as Rated-RKO, only to nail "The Rated-R Superstar" with an RKO and attempt to force him into another retirement with a Con-Chair-To. As the year progressed he re-adopted his "Legend Killer" persona and brought back the Punt Kick, using it against legends like Christian, Big Show, Ric Flair and Shaw Michaels.

Reddit user u/sylvester_terkay uploaded a video compilation of every horrible thing Orton did throughout the year, culminating in this week's Raw when he tried to set Bray Wyatt on fire. Orton will face Wyatt (as The Fiend) in a "Firefly Inferno Match" at the TLC pay-per-view this Sunday.

Outside of the ring, Orton managed to enrage fans and fellow wrestlers (especially Tommaso Ciampa) for his repeated criticisms of the NXT brand. He explained his opinions further in an interview with CBS Sports.

"I would think, no matter how much you love NXT, you've got to look at the bigger picture," Orton said. "If you don't think you're going to last on the road for Raw and SmackDown? Do something about it. Go and sign a contract that calls for you to only show up at TV. They do NXT every week and they do a TakeOver whenever. They're wrestling about as much as we're wrestling, especially right now. With the future and no one knowing how many shows we're going to be putting on, I think it's a bit of a cop-out to say, 'I can get four years of NXT versus one year of Raw or SmackDown.'"

"I think with the kind of hustle Tommaso has shown he has, I think he's perfectly capable," he added. "I think he's a big fish in a relatively small pond. I don't mean that as a knock, to be clear. But I want to see him try to become a big fish in a bigger pond. I would like to see him under the pressure to have something like the greatest wrestling match ever. And I would love to work with him."

