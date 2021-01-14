WWE Gives an Injury Update on Randy Orton After Alexa Bliss' Fireball Attack

✖

Randy Orton was hit in the face with a fireball at the end of this week's Monday Night Raw, but don't expect that to keep him out of action for very long. Orton closed the show by taking on Tripe H in a brawl, which was cut short when the lights started to flicker and "The Game's" sledgehammer was set on fire. Suddenly the lights went out, and when they returned Triple H was gone from the ring and replaced by Alexa Bliss. She stared down Orton by shooting off a fireball at his eyes.

"WWE Digital has learned that Randy Orton suffered minor burns to the face following the fireball attack by Alexa Bliss on Raw," WWE.com reported in an update on Wednesday. "The Legend Killer laid down a challenge for Triple H at the beginning of the night and was in a battle with The Game when Bliss emerged from the darkness."

Alexa Bliss hits Randy Orton with a fireball to end #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/YaUPFlmPej — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) January 12, 2021

Fire has been a recurring theme ever since Orton started feuding with The Fiend. Bray Wyatt made it clear shortly after he was drafted to Raw that he still wanted revenge for when Orton burned down Sister Abigail's cabin back in 2017. After attacking Orton for weeks, the pair finally met in a Firefly Inferno Match at TLC. Orton won by pushing Wyatt into the flames at ringside, then set his entire body on fire in the ring by dousing him in gasoline. In recent weeks Bliss tried to make Orton do the same to her, but he refused.

Orton is booked for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match on Jan. 31, so don't be surprised if that's when Wyatt finally returns in whatever version The Fiend has apparently transformed into. Check out the rest of the Royal Rumble card below: