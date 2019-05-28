WWE Raw: Baron Corbin Earns Universal Championship Match Against Seth Rollins at Super ShowDown

Baron Corbin punched his ticket to the Super ShowDown event on Raw this week, winning a No. 1 contender four-way match against The Miz, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. The match was originally booked as an elimination match, but Corbin was declared the winner after pinning The Miz when he hit him with the End of Days finisher. The commentary team explained that both Strowman and Lashley were eliminated from the match because they brawled their way through the crowd, though the ring announcer never stated that.

Corbin was originally not booked for the four-way match and was only added in after the WWE announced that AJ Styles had to be pulled from the bout due to an undisclosed back injury.

