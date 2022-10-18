Watch Bobby Lashley Destroy Brock Lesnar to Open WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley opened this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding Brock Lesnar come out to the ring and answer for what he did last week, and the segment ended with "The All Mighty" obliterating "The Beast." Lesnar slowly made his way down the entrance ramp, but before either man could exchange words Lashley went straight on the offensive. He wound up spearing Lesnar through the ringside barricade, then broke free from security to spear Lesnar again over the commentary table. He then drove Lesnar through the table, capitalizing the beatdown.

Lesnar made his return to WWE programming last week, attacking Lashley before his United States Championship defense. The former UFC champ brutally attacked Lashley, injuring his arm with a kimura lock. Seth Rollins then goaded Lashley into still defending his championship and quickly won the match by attacking the injured arm. All signs now point to Lashley vs. Lesnar at Crown Jewel on Nov. 5.

This story is developing...