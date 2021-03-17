Report: Why WWE Raw Personality Was Pulled From Television

✖

WWE fans have likely noticed in recent weeks that backstage interviewer and Raw Talk host Charly Caruso has been absent from television lately. Sarah Schreiber has been running the backstage interviews, while Kevin Patrick was recently hired by the company to work as both an interviewer and a Raw Talk co-host alongside R-Truth. Caruso (real name Charly Arnolt) hasn't addressed the issue on social media as of yet, but Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp released a new report on Wednesday indicating why she was pulled off television.

According to Sapp, Caruso is dealing with heat backstage after arriving late for interviews intended for Monday Night Raw. "Specific instances with Randy Orton and Sheamus" were cited as the cause of her absence.

On top of working on Raw, hosting pay-per-view kickoff shows and a number of WWE Network series, Caruso (under her real name) frequently appears on the ESPN program First Take and is one of three hosts for the podcast series First Take, Her Take.

Caruso has been quiet on Twitter for the past five days, last tweeting about an episode of The Bachelor.

“Thank you for sharing that *again* with me.” LOL I didn’t realize it could get even worse! #TheBachelor — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) March 12, 2021

Over an Instagram she's been more active, posting dog photos and debating over whether or not to dye her hair again.

Stay tuned for any updates on Caruso as they become available.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Fastlane, takes place this Sunday inside the WWE ThunderDome. Check out the full lineup for the show below: