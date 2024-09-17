WWE Raw: CM Punk Is Prepared for Hell in a Cell Match To Be the End of His Career

Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw opening featured the return of CM Punk after Drew McIntyre beat him up, stole his bracelet, and sent him off in an ambulance. Since then, the final match of their saga -- a Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood -- has been confirmed to take place. The feud has gotten extremely bloody and personal over the last few months, but now that Punk is back from his injury, he's ready to settle the score and put "The Scottish Warrior" behind him once and for all.

Punk starts by talking about how many matches he and his "old bones" have left. The answer will make his biggest detractors upset but his fans happy as he doesn't plan on hanging his boots up any time soon. However, as far as Hell in a Cell matches go, he doesn't believe he has any left in the tank. That's precisely why he wants to do it, though. He says he was naive to believe that the feud would be over after touching four corners of the ring and that things should have ended after McIntyre sent him to the hospital the second time.

"You're going to have to kill me because I'm prepared to die; I'm prepared for this heart to stop beating," Punk says into the camera. "I'm prepared for all of this to be over with. I've had a great career and if this is the end so be it. I'm prepared for this to be the end of CM Punk and if you're prepared for this to be the end of Drew McIntyre ... then I'll see you in hell."

Both Punk and McIntyre have a history inside of the steel cage, but where McIntyre is batting zero in terms of winning percentages, Punk has won two of his five total matches inside the cell. Those wins were against Ryback in 2012 and Ryback/Paul Heyman in 2013. McIntyre lost his only two Hell in a Cell matches against Randy Orton in 2020 (where Orton beat him for the WWE Championship) and again in 2021 against Bobby Lashley.

As for the rest of WWE Bad Blood, Rhea Ripley looks to reclaim the Women's World Championship that she was forced to vacate after her WrestleMania 40 victory. Her Terror Twin, Damian Priest, will exact his revenge on Finn Balor for turning on him at SummerSlam which cost him the World Heavyweight Championship. Additionally, Roman Reigns will compete in his first match since his loss to Cody Rhodes in April by teaming with his formal rival against The Bloodline. Reigns recently returned to SmackDown, aligning with Rhodes against their common enemy in Solo Sikoa. While the relationship seems pretty rocky and Reigns hasn't forgotten about the belt, it seems they can put their differences aside for one match.

