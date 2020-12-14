Everything Announced for the TLC Go-Home Episode of WWE Raw Tonight

✖

Tonight marks the last Monday Night Raw before WWE's final pay-per-view of 2020 — TLC. And unlike last week, the company has already confirmed a decent chunk of the lineup for tonight's episode. Ahead of his WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles will host the "Nightmare Before TLC" segment before taking on McIntyre's close friend, Sheamus. WWE.com describes the segment as "The Phenomenal One plans to bring "The Nightmare before TLC" to Raw this Monday to display what's in store for the WWE Championship Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match. The Miz & John Morrison will back up Styles for his terrifying display, as Mr. Money in the Bank has his own hopes of delivering sleepless nights to the King of Claymore Country."

Styles was able to pick up a win over McIntyre in a handicap tag match last week after causing Sheamus to accidentally nail McIntyre with a Brogue Kick.

I got a busy night! Don’t ever let anyone fool you to believe AJ Styles doesn’t deliver the big one during the holidays. I’m the Santa Claus of @WWE! Can’t stop delivering! But this is MY list: ⬜️ beat big Irish tonight.

⬜️ beat his friend at #WWETLC

⬜️ become #WWEChampion https://t.co/y5j5tzS4l4 — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 14, 2020

The rest of the card will feature Lana vs. Nia Jax and The New Day & Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. Bray Wyatt will also appear on the show, hosting a "field trip" for the rest of the Firefly Fun House characters.

McIntyre admitted over the summer that Styles was No. 1 on his list of opponents he wanted to face as WWE Champion. The match didn't happen sooner because Styles demanded a trade to SmackDown due to personal issues with Paul Heyman.

"The top of my wish list is AJ," McIntyre told Sports Illustrated. "We're two ships in the night. When I was gone from the company and headed toward Impact Wrestling, he was on the way out and I just missed him. He went to Japan and even though a lot of independent shows tried to get us together, it never worked out. AJ went to WWE, I returned to WWE, but we were both bad guys on Raw. I thought it was finally about to happen, and then he went to SmackDown. Eventually, it's going to happen."

McIntyre ad Styles will clash in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match with the WWE title on the line on Sunday.