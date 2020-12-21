WWE Raw Lineup Announced for TLC Fallout Episode, Featuring a Six-Man Street Fight

✖

WWE's final pay-per-view of the 2020, TLC, has come and gone, leaving the company with six weeks of build-up before the 2021 Royal Rumble event on Jan. 31. This week's Raw will see the fallout from Sunday's show, and WWE.com released a quick lineup for the Red Brand on Monday afternoon. The episode will be headlined by a six-man tag team Street Fight, pitting Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee and Sheamus against AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison.

McIntyre successfully retained his WWE title on Sunday even after Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and turned the TLC title match into a triple threat. Between Styles' apparent frustrations with Miz and the looming threat of Sheamus finally turning on McIntyre, don't be shocked if there are some betrayals during the match.

The rest of the card includes:

Randy Orton's response to winning the Firefly Inferno Match — "The Viper" successfully set The Fiend on fire twice in the show's main event, but Wyatt has hinted on Twitter that the loss mere set a new transformation in motion.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair to "kick-off" Raw — it's unclear if they'll just be cutting a promo, having another match with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax or both.

Jeff Hardy and Riddle vs. MVP and Bobby Lashley — the two babyfaces both have issues with The Hurt Business, and Riddle has been trying to convince Hardy to form the Hardy Bros. tag team for several weeks.

