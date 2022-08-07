Johnny Gargano Trends Ahead of WWE Raw Returning to Cleveland

Johnny Gargano was once again trending on Sunday as WWE fans speculated over his possible return on this week's Monday Night Raw. The episode takes place in Cleveland, Gargano's hometown, and the NXT Triple Crown Champion has repeatedly left the door open for a return to the promotion after leaving in December in order to be home for the birth of his first child, Quill. Fans have also speculated that a return to WWE is much more appealing for "Johnny Wrestling" now that Paul Levesque is running WWE Creative, given how closely they worked for years in NXT and how that leadership change has already benefited one of Gargano's closest friends in Tommaso Ciampa.

