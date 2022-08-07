Johnny Gargano Trends Ahead of WWE Raw Returning to Cleveland
Johnny Gargano was once again trending on Sunday as WWE fans speculated over his possible return on this week's Monday Night Raw. The episode takes place in Cleveland, Gargano's hometown, and the NXT Triple Crown Champion has repeatedly left the door open for a return to the promotion after leaving in December in order to be home for the birth of his first child, Quill. Fans have also speculated that a return to WWE is much more appealing for "Johnny Wrestling" now that Paul Levesque is running WWE Creative, given how closely they worked for years in NXT and how that leadership change has already benefited one of Gargano's closest friends in Tommaso Ciampa.
Do you think Gargano will return on Raw tomorrow night? If so, what will he do? Check out some of the fan tweets in the list below and tell us what you think down in the comments!
Imagine
Imagine this:
The Miz attacks Tommaso Ciampa tomorrow on RAW in Cleveland, Ohio. Then Johnny Gargano returns to make the save. DIY reunites.
THEN...
The Usos attack Sami Zayn on Smackdown and Kevin Owens makes the save. They reunite.
WWE tag team division revitalized! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/3m6FhrGkgv— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) August 7, 2022
Ready and Waiting
I’m ready for their return. pic.twitter.com/njWEIv6R2y— Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) August 6, 2022
"Fine, I'll Do It Myself"
Johnny Gargano I believe we all want as one for sure https://t.co/PSNKblf50h— Malik Kelly (@narcolepsyboy94) August 6, 2022
A Fun Raw
Tomorrow's RAW is going to be a fun one.
• Women’s tag title tournament
• Lashley vs Ciampa
• Balor vs Rey Mysterio
• Gargano possibly returning
+ much more
🔥🔥 #WWERaw— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) August 7, 2022
Family Reunion
Whenever Johnny Gargano returns… I can’t wait for this reunion pic.twitter.com/Hal8xeHwE5— RAW IS THEORY (@rawistheory) August 7, 2022
Hometown Hero
The show is in Cleveland, prefect place for Johnny Gargano to return to Monday Night Raw... #WWE #WWERaw #JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/sbdY5I3gPa— Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph___) August 7, 2022
Doesn't Sound Too Bad
Vince McMahon at home watching Triple H open tonight’s RAW with a Gargano vs Ciampa 1 hour ironman match: #wweraw pic.twitter.com/G5gHhu4bGo— WWE HeelYARD (@WWEHeelYARD) August 1, 2022