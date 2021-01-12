Watch: Keith Lee Accidentally Breaks the Ring During WWE Raw

✖

Keith Lee has shown time and again that he is one of the strongest wrestlers on WWE's roster. But this week's Monday Night Raw proved that sometimes Lee is too strong for his own good. At the top of the second hour Lee teamed with Sheamus to take on The Miz and John Morrison. Just before a commercial break, Lee casually tossed Morrison out of one corner, then crashed into him with a shoulder tackle in the opposite corner. Unfortunately for Morrison, the impact from the collision caused the top turnbuckle to snap off the ring.

When the show came back from break WWE's ringside crew was finishing up fixing the ring, though Lee and Sheamus still had a good laugh about it.

