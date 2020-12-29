WWE Championship No. 1 Contender Match Booked for Tonight's WWE Raw

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw will close out 2020 by crowning a new challenger for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. Last week's Raw saw Keith Lee and Sheamus come to blows in the main event despite numerous attempts from McIntyre to keep the peace. Now Lee and Sheamus will battle over who becomes the No. 1 contender for WWE's top prize.

Elsewhere on the show, Charlotte Flair will look to get her long-awaited revenge against Nia Jax. Flair missed a large chunk of time this year due to surgery and was originally written off television when Jax (in storyline) injured her backstage at the WWE Performance Center. Flair already got a bit of payback by winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Asuka at TLC eight days ago.

The only other match confirmed for the episode is Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali. Ali has repeatedly tried to force Ricochet to join the Retribution faction, leading to the former United States Champion losing matches against SlapJack, Mace and T-BAR. Ricochet appeared on last week's Raw Talk and hinted heavily that changes were on the way.

Finally, Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton will once again share a segment after Bliss introduced "Alexa's Playground" last week. Al signs point to The Fiend making some sort of return despite Orton burning him alive at the end of TLC.

So who is winning Sheamus vs. Lee? McIntyre has gone out of his way to recap his friendship in Sheamus in recent months, which most fans expect will lead to some sort of hee turn. But then there's Lee, who McIntyre also has plenty of history with.

"We do have history," McIntyre said in an interview with ComicBook in August. "When he was showing up in Evolve, after making a name for himself around the independent scene, he powerbombed me right out of the company, I returned to NXT right after that powerbomb, the last thing that happened to me in Evolve. And then, in NXT I tore my bicep, I never really had my good-bye. To the crowd, I returned the one night during the Survivor Series period. I Claymored [Dominik] Dijakovic, had my little, 'I'm back, everybody! I never got my good-bye,' [moment]. Who's there to powerbomb me back out of NXT? Keith Lee! I have a history of him powerbombing me every time he sees me. So now either away, he's showing up on Raw, so I'm going to have eyes on the back of my head in case Keith tries to sneak up behind me, try and powerbomb me again."