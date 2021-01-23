WWE Issues Statement On The Death of Larry King

Larry King, the legendary television and radio host, has passed away at the age of 87 in Los Angeles, California. The famous talk show host has interviewed virtually every significant figure in American culture over the last several decades, including many from the world of professional wrestling. King even guest on WWE Raw back in 2012, appearing on camera with The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan, and Kane.

While no cause of death was immediately available, it had been reported by CNN on January 2nd that King was hospitalized due to COVID-19.

WWE released a statement on King's passing:

WWE is saddened to learn that Larry King passed away at the age of 87. The talk show titan reimagined possibilities in the world of television with his iconic “The Larry King Show.” Prominent figures from the entertainment, sports and political worlds graced his show nightly, but King made a special impact on the national coverage of wrestling. “They are incredible athletes, their fan following is amazing, but their results are never in the paper… To me, if someone is interesting, then I am curious. And wrestlers—and wrestling—are interesting,” King once told Sports Illustrated. When “The Larry King Show” debuted on Ora.TV in 2012, King featured a special WWE Superstars episode that included John Cena, The Miz & Maryse, Big Show and more. After being named Social Media Ambassador for Raw, King would bring his legendary show to the red brand in 2012. It was an eventful night for two-time Peabody Award winner, as the A-Lister memorably couldn’t help but crash his set and King also provided some life advice to Daniel Bryan. WWE extends its condolences to King’s family and friends.

Over the years, King interviewed everyone from Vince McMahon, to Bruno Sammartino, to Hulk Hogan, to Bret Hart, to John Cena. King was certainly one of the most beloved broadcasters of all time, and ComicBook.com sends our condolences to King's family.