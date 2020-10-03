This Week's WWE Raw Main Event Announced, The Fiend Invited to Show

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw will be the end of an era for the red brand as the following week, the next edition of the WWE Draft is expected to shake up the rosters. We've already seen some mixing of the rosters of late, with Kevin Owens making a notable appearance on SmackDown last night. Following that trend, a SmackDown star will be appearing on this week's Raw show. Additionally, the main event for Raw has also been announced.

The main event will see Drew McIntyre team with the Raw Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, to take on Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Bobby Roode. This match follows Orton's attack of Ric Flair, Christian, Shawn Michaels, and Big Show on last week's show, with the tag line for this week's Raw being that McIntyre is out for revenge.

Via WWE.com:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will join forces for a huge Six-Man Tag Team battle on Raw, as they take on the trio of Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. The Viper is clearly not through with McIntyre and has backup in Ziggler & Roode, with whom there is no love lost with the WWE Champion. Will that be enough to put down the championship trio, or will McIntyre, Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford bring the smoke?

Also announced is another edition of the KO Show with Kevin Owens. Following Owens' appearance on SmackDown last night to host the segment interviewing Alexa Bliss, Owens will again host a KO Show on Raw and has invited "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to the show. The SmackDown KO Show saw The Fiend attack Owens at its conclusion, and the two will face-off next Friday night on SmackDown.

Via WWE.com:

This past Friday on SmackDown, Kevin Owens attempted to interview Alexa Bliss about her unusual personality changes in recent weeks, but he instead came face to face with the true horror that is The Fiend. After feeling The Fiend’s brutal wrath, KO has invited Bray Wyatt to appear on “The Kevin Owens Show” this Monday on Raw. Will the sinister mind behind the Firefly Fun House accept? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

