WWE RAW To Air From Orlando’s Performance Center This Monday

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando after the live event in Detroit was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Now, WWE has made plans to also move Monday’s RAW show to the Performance Center, cancelling the planned show in Pittsburgh.

Early on Friday, the Twitter account WrestleVotes noted that RAW was likely to place in Orlando. The plan was clearly plausible given the overwhelming cancellations of sports and entertainment events around the country due to the pandemic.

Then, PWInsider confirmed on Friday afternoon that WWE was indeed cancelling the event in Pittsburgh.

This Monday’s RAW, which was to take place in Pittsburgh, will likely move to the Performance Center as well. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 13, 2020

This all follows FOX announcing earlier that they are suspending all of their studio shows until next Friday, at minimum, including WWE Backstage. It would seem that most of WWE’s upcoming live shows could be in jeopardy and that the Performance Center could become ground zero for television tapings for the foreseeable future.

That said, the company has still not announced the postponement of WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, scheduled for three weeks from this Sunday evening.

Tonight’s SmackDown will occur without any audience. Instead, the company has noted that just “essential personell” will be present. That’s likely to be the case for RAW as well, though it hasn’t been officially communicated to the media as of yet.

Monday’s RAW, promoted as “3:16 Day,” was to feature the television return of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. There’s been no information that Austin’s appearance has been cancelled, so we would expect the WWE legend to make his way to Orlando. In addition, WWE will premiere the latest of Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions following RAW on Monday on the WWE Network, featuring an interview that Austin conducted with Bret Hart.

Also announced for RAW is a contract signing between AJ Styles and The Undertaker for WrestleMania, as well as an appearance by Edge.