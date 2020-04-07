Nia Jax Returns From Injury on WWE Raw

Former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax made her return to WWE television on this week’s Monday Night Raw, competing in her first match since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. After failing to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Tamina, Jax underwent surgery to repair tears in both of her ACLs. Her original recovery time was set for nine months, and in the past few weeks she had been teasing a comeback.

Jax made quick work of NXT’s Deonna Purrazzo and picked up a win.

Late in the match Jax broke out Paige’s old finisher. The former Divas Champion revealed she had personally passed it on to her.

