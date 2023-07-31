WWE Raw Preview (July 31, 2023): Go-Home Show for SummerSlam 2023

Tonight's Monday Night Raw will serve as the Red Brand's go-home show for Saturday's SummerSlam premium live event at Detroit's Ford Field. The only matches confirmed for the show are a tag team bout pitting World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn up against The Judgement Day's Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio as well as Maxxine Dupri's singles match debut with Valhalla. Logan Paul has been confirmed to appear on the show, as has Brock Lesnar — which all but guarantees another confrontation with Cody Rhodes.

As of now, eight matches have been confirmed for Saturday's show. Will any more be added to the card tonight? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

Cody Rhodes on Jey Uso Facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

While Cody Rhodes has his hands full with Brock Lesnar this Saturday at SummerSlam, he'll also be keeping an eye on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns. While Jey was one of the many members of The Bloodline to interfere in Rhodes' match with Reigns back at WrestleMania 39, he wholeheartedly endorsed "Main Event Jey" bringing down "The Tribal Cheif."

"I think whoever is in the position who pins Roman Reigns and leaves with the WWE Undisputed Championship, it's almost a moment that I can't tell you how that will feel or I can't tell you how that will look until we see it, because I think it's just starting to dawn on people how significant it could be," Rhodes told Uproxx.

"If that is Jey Uso, hats off to him, amazing. Not a shred of jealousy in my body," Rhodes continued. "That is as pure and good a man as you can find."

He went on to say, "If it ended up a situation where I was able to get back and it was me, I wouldn't be prepared for that onslaught of feeling. Because fans, we feel. I'm a fan as well, so when I'm watching him and this unbelievable reign that he's put down, it's like this conqueror of old. It's now a time period. Roman has a timeline, essentially. This is the Roman era because of how long he's held on to these things. It will be very significant and, gosh, the man who does it. That man is a special, special person in the record books."