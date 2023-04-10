WWE Raw Preview (April 10, 2023): Vince McMahon's Status for The Show, Match Canceled, Tag Title Lineup Change

Vince McMahon reportedly played a heavy role in booking last week's Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles, resulting in multiple show rewrites that continued even after the show began. McMahon was absent from last week's Friday Night SmackDown, but reports have since clarified his position within WWE Creative. While claiming in a recent CNBC interview that he doesn't plan to get "in the weeds" of booking WWE TV each week, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported last week that he's back to being the No. 1 decision maker, meaning Paul "Triple H" Levesque's decisions can be overruled by him.

Per Meltzer, McMahon is not present at this week's Monday Night Raw in Seattle. Stay tuned for updates in case any reports drop regarding his involvement in booking/changing plans for the show.

Vince isn't at Raw live in Seattle. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 10, 2023

Raw's lineup tonight will include the fallout from Brock Lesnar betraying Cody Rhodes prior to last week's main event and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match between Becky Lynch & Lita and Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. There's no word yet on The Bloodline having any involvement in the show.

Update: Per Fightful Select, travel issues forced a number of changes to this week's Raw, including the cancellation of The Miz vs. Matt Riddle. The report also notes that Trish Stratus is listed as Lynch's tag team partner for the women's tag title match rather than Lita.

As for The Bloodline, Kevin Owens is booked to face Solo Sikoa in the main event. Sikoa won their previous encounter in a Street Fight on the March 13 episode of Raw

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results

Austin Theory def. John Cena The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Seth Rollins def. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita def. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Usos

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Results

Brock Lesnar def. Omos

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi, Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Bianca Belair def. Asuka Edge def. "Demon" Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Cody Rhodes

WWE returns to pay-per-view on May 6 with the Backlash event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Stay tuned for full coverage of the event!