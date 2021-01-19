WWE's Randy Orton Reveals Face Burns and Crazy Mask on Raw

✖

Randy Orton got an unexpected shock last week when he went to the ring and was confronted by Alexa Bliss, who summoned her otherworldly magic and pulled a Street Fighter move by sending a fireball at Orton's face. It knocked him down in the moment but since then the fireball has left Orton's face in quite a state, as tonight on Raw things opened up with a lengthy promo from Orton, showing his new mask that is covering the majority of his face and the substantial burns.

You can check out the newly masked Norton below, and there's no telling how long he'll be wearing it, but regardless of the mask and the burns he said nothing is stopping him from winning this year's Royal Rumble match, and he is still gunning for The Fiend.

“There’s a saying that those who fight fire with fire usually end up with ashes … ashes of the one responsible for their affliction.”@RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ot0pc7bY7E — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021

Orton said he doesn't blame Bliss for the act, but The Fiend, who he "killed" b setting fire to him all those weeks back.

Here's the official injury report from last week. "WWE Digital has learned that Randy Orton suffered minor burns to the face following the fireball attack by Alexa Bliss on Raw," WWE.com reported in an update on Wednesday. "The Legend Killer laid down a challenge for Triple H at the beginning of the night and was in a battle with The Game when Bliss emerged from the darkness."

You can find the official description for tonight's Raw below.

As Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss prepare for fireball fallout, Little Miss Bliss battles Raw Women's Champion Asuka and The Lucha House Party & Riddle join forces against The Hurt Business in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Don't miss Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

Here's the card:

Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss fireball fallout

Asuka vs Alexa Bliss

The Lucha House Party and Riddle vs The Hurt Business

