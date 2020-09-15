Watch: Retribution Crashes WWE Raw Main Event, Attacks Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee and The Hurt Business

✖

The main event of this week's Monday Night Raw saw Keith Lee take on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in what could have been a massive match. Earlier in the night, it was announced that — if Randy Orton was unable to compete at Clash of Champions — Lee would become the new No. 1 contender if he successfully defeated "The Scottish Psychopath." Unfortunately, the match was thrown out before a winner could be chosen, as the masked group Retribution surrounded the ring and jumped both men. The four members of The Hurt Business, who signed on to be Raw's security against the group earlier in the show, arrived on the scene and attacked the group.

McIntyre and Lee eventually regained consciousness and hit both factions with dives outside the ring. The show went off the air with everyone on the ground except the two babyfaces.

No diving in the pool. Every child ever: pic.twitter.com/n0WNUXHLXc #WWERaw — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) September 15, 2020

While WWE has been using extras as Retribution members for weeks, the five official members are reportedly Dominik Dijakovic, Shane Throne, Dio Maddin, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez.

Here's the updated lineup for Clash of Champions:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (Ambulance Match)

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. The Riott Squad

During a recent interview with ComicBook, McIntyre talked about his history with Lee that stretches back to their pre-WWE days.

"We do have history," McIntyre said. "When he was showing up in Evolve, after making a name for himself around the independent scene, he powerbombed me right out of the company, I returned to NXT right after that powerbomb, the last thing that happened to me in Evolve. And then, in NXT I tore my bicep, I never really had my good-bye. To the crowd, I returned the one night during the Survivor Series period. I Claymored [Dominik] Dijakovic, had my little, 'I'm back, everybody! I never got my good-bye,' [moment]. Who's there to powerbomb me back out of NXT? Keith Lee! I have a history of him powerbombing me every time he sees me. So now either away, he's showing up on Raw, so I'm going to have eyes on the back of my head in case Keith tries to sneak up behind me, try and powerbomb me again."