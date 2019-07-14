Watch: WWE Announces ‘RAW Reunion’ Show For Next Week

We are getting a blast from the past in eight days on Monday Night RAW.

WWE announced “RAW Reunion” during Extreme Rules on Sunday night. Michael Cole called it “the largest reunion in WWE history.” A promo aired for the broadcast that showed several past stars, including Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, Razor Ramon, Diesel, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, Jimmy Hart, Sgt. Slaughter, Ted DiBiase, Eric Bischoff, and many others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check it out below.

It’ll be the BIGGEST reunion in Monday Night #RAW HISTORY. Don’t miss #RAWReunion LIVE one week from tomorrow at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/ZrqEhxQmhR — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2019

The show takes place on July 22nd from Tampa, Florida. Perhaps non-coincidentally, several of these past stars live in Florida.

WWE used to regularly present “retro” editions of RAW where they would break out the old “RAW” letters stage, as well as the red, white, and blue ropes. On the surface, it would appear that this show will be something in that same vein.