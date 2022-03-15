WWE Shares Touching Scott Hall Tribute Video on Raw

After officially announcing the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, WWE Monday Night Raw shared a touching tribute video dedicated to the superstar formerly known as Razor Ramon. Hall died at the age of 63 after being taken off of life support following complications from hip surgery. Those complications arose due to a loosened blood clot, which then led to three heart attacks and being put on life support. Reports surfaced that Hall would be taken off of life support, but WWE confirmed his passing when Raw first opened with a message dedicated to the star. In the third hour of Raw, WWE released a touching tribute video.

“The WWE family will forever remember Scott Hall as a gifted entertainer and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, a loving father and a dear friend,” a message from the official WWE Twitter account reads. It’s accompanied by an almost three-minute video showing some of Scott Hall’s most famous moments in the WWE, where he went by the ring name Razor Ramon, as well as his time in WCW where he went by his real name as a member of the nWo.

“The WWE Family is saddened by the passing of Scott Hall, the man that proved it’s good to be the bad guy” the video narrator begins. Scott Hall made his WWE debut in 1992, showing off his Razor Ramon gimmick in numerous vignettes. There were also statements from his closest friends, including Triple H, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, and Hulk Hogan. Razon Ramon was a four-time Intercontinental Champion and one of the most enduring personas of WWE’s “New Generation.”

Two of his most iconic bouts came in two Ladder Matches against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X and SummerSlam 1995. In 1996, Hall re-joined World Championship Wrestling and joined Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan as the founding members of the nWo (New World Order). Scott Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020.

Wrestlers and fans paid tribute to Scott Hall throughout Monday Night Raw. Active superstars such as Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest included references to “The Bad Guy” in their matches, which was extra touching since the news of his Scott Hall’s passing came moments before Raw went on the air.

If you have any favorite memories of Scott Hall, Razor Ramon, or his time in the nWo, make sure to let us know in the comments.