Seth Rollins and Murphy Finally Split on WWE Raw

It appears Seth Rollins has finally run out of disciples. After weeks of dissension between himself and Murphy, things reached a boiling point on this week's Raw when Murphy demanded an apology from "The Monday Night Messiah" for what he had done to Aalyah Mysterio in recent weeks, which Rollins mere laughed off. He then said the former Cruiserweight Champion was the one who should be apologize, and set a deadline for him to make one by the top of the third hour.

Once the segment rolled around Murphy stopped short of apologizing, and finally snapped on his leader once Rollins started grabbing his beard. The two brawled around the ring, eventually leading to Murphy getting his hands on a kendo stick. He forced Rollins to apologize after hitting him multiple times. The former world champion eventually convinced Murphy to drop his guard, then beat him down with his kendo stick. The attack didn't end until Aalyah ran out to protect him.

The segment ended with Rollins walking away alone, while Dominik and the rest of the Mysterio family led Aalyah away.

With Murphy gone, Rollins has now lost a fourth follower since turning heel in late 2019. The Authors of Pain have been released by the company after missing most of the year due to Rezar's bicep injury, and Austin Theory was eventually moved back to the NXT brand.