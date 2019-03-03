WWE RAW Set To Feature Appearances From SNL Stars

This Monday’s edition of WWE RAW is set to feature a bit of a “Weekend Update.”

WWE has announced that Michael Che and Colin Jost, who currently host the “Weekend Update” sketch on Saturday Night Live, will be featured on the show.

WWE’s release on the appearance is as follows:

For Monday Night Raw, they’re Michael Che & Colin Jost! Yes, the popular duo of SNL’s “Weekend Update” will be special guests on tomorrow’s Raw from Philadelphia. With neither Che or Jost afraid to tell it like it is, what will the two popular personalities have in store for the longest running episodic program in television history? Find out tomorrow night!

We’re unsure of the rationale behind bringing the SNL stars on the show this week, but it’s not the first time WWE has worked with the NBC franchise, and WWE never shies away from using television and film stars on their broadcasts when given the opportunity.

Also announced for tomorrow’s show include Charlotte Flair coming to RAW to address the situation from last week of Ronda Rousey leaving the RAW Women’s Championship in the middle of the ring with Stephanie McMahon. Flair has stated she expects to be crowned the new champion.

We should also expect Triple H to make some kind of statement following Batista’s attack on Ric Flair last night during the Ric Flair 70th Birthday Celebration. We have also heard that Batista is booked for this week’s show, so expect another appearance from the Hollywood star.

Lastly, with WWE Fastlane on the horizon next Sunday, it’s looking quite likely that there will be one more Shield reunion on that show and the ground work for it should be laid on Monday night. The latest rumor is that WWE plans to shoot an angle on Monday night to officially make that Shield reunion happen and set up a match involving the team for Fastlane.