WWE Reportedly Writing Off Ric Flair From WWE Raw This Week

✖

WWE's decision to consistently book 71-year-old Ric Flair for episodes of Monday Night Raw during the pandemic has been one of the more controversial aspects of WWE programming lately. But it sounds like that won't be a problem for much longer. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that, barring any major rewrites during the latest Raw tapings last week, this week's Raw will feature a segment where Flair gets written off.

"It's already taped so Ric Flair is there and the Ric Flair angle I guess is probably already taped unless they canned it," Meltzer said. "At the last word, when they were doing the taping that afternoon, the Ric Flair angle was definitely still on the show."

"The Nature Boy" first returned to WWE programming back in mid-June, in which he turned heel and assisted Randy Orton during an Unsanctioned Match against Christian. Since then he's been cutting promos backstage and accompanying Orton to the ring for certain matches in a pseudo Evolution reunion. Meltzer didn't say what the segment would involve, but given how Orton has returned to his Legend Killer gimmick it's a pretty safe bet that he'll be the one to attack Flair.

Even though his wife, Wendy Barlow, tested positive for the virus recently, Flair has repeatedly defended his decision to work as an on-screen character again.

"The WWE is doing everything and following every guideline possible," Flair told Wrestling Inc. back in February. "The testing and all that was conducted as professionally as it could possibly be. Three doctors. Organized. Yes, people had to stand in line, but that was because of so many people being tested. But nobody was together. Everybody had a mask on."

"I would scrutinize anybody that said otherwise at the highest level," he added. "I was tired of hearing the bulls. Carrano, Ace, Vince himself, I could go down the list of people that are making sure that everybody's life is at the best possible place while they're there for the event."

Flair even said he was back in the Performance Center a day after news of multiple positive cases within WWE roster dropped.

"I went back the next day," Flair said. "Of course I would. And I've got a pre-existing condition and I'm in my 70s! Let me tell you something, you are safer going to a WWE event than you are going to Kroger's grocery store."

This week's Raw will feature Orton taking on Kevin Owens in a match Flair caused last week.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.