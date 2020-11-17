Team Raw Just Lost to Retribution on WWE Raw

✖

The Monday Night Raw teams for Survivor Series appear to be in dire straits. Early on this week's Raw Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax wound up injuring Mandy Rose during a six-man tag match, causing her to be pulled from Sunday's pay-per-view. That was followed up by Reckoning attacking Dana Brooke backstage, forcing her to be pulled as well.

But things wound up getting even worse. During the second hour four members of men's Team Raw — Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Keith Lee and Riddle took on Retribution. It looked like they had the match locked up, but an argument resulted in Mustafa Ali rolling up Riddle for the win. This marked the first time Retribution had won a match as a team.

Does Raw have any chance of winning the annual "battle for brand supremacy" on Sunday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

