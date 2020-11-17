Team Raw Just Lost to Retribution on WWE Raw
The Monday Night Raw teams for Survivor Series appear to be in dire straits. Early on this week's Raw Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax wound up injuring Mandy Rose during a six-man tag match, causing her to be pulled from Sunday's pay-per-view. That was followed up by Reckoning attacking Dana Brooke backstage, forcing her to be pulled as well.
But things wound up getting even worse. During the second hour four members of men's Team Raw — Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Keith Lee and Riddle took on Retribution. It looked like they had the match locked up, but an argument resulted in Mustafa Ali rolling up Riddle for the win. This marked the first time Retribution had won a match as a team.
#RETRIBUTION did it! They defeated #TeamRaw. #WWERaw @AliWWE @SlapJackRTRBTN @TBARRetribution @RETRIBUTIONMACE pic.twitter.com/JBaG3bJgOO— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
Does Raw have any chance of winning the annual "battle for brand supremacy" on Sunday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
The looks tell it all. #TeamRaw has some work to do heading into #SurvivorSeries this Sunday. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9rE6NAxrs4— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
Check out the updated card for Survivor Series below:
- WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, TBD)
- Women's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, TBD) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, TBD)
- Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
- United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
- Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
- The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" appearance