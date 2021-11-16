WWE Raw: AJ Styles Compares Himself and Omos to Iron Man and The Hulk

Ahead of a tag team match between AJ Styles & Omos and The Dirty Dawgs, the two tag teams were given the chance to cut promos backstage. Styles spoke for his team, bringing up a classic line from The Avengers where Loki told Tony Stark that he had an army at his disposal, only for Stark to point out “we have a Hulk.” Styles said he has an Omos, which must make him Iron Man. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode responded by saying their opponents reminded them of a classic Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, Twins. Styles wound up winning the match by hitting Ziggler with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Surprisingly, none of the four men in the match will be involved in Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. You can see the updated card for the show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center below:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns. vs WWE Champion Big E

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. United States Champion Damian Priest

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio vs. Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, TBA

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina vs. Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, TBA

This story is developing…