Zoey Stark Secures Final Spot in Women’s Money in the Bank on WWE Raw

The final spot in both the men and women’s Money in the Bank tournament were determined on WWE Raw. On the women’s side, Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai went up against Ivy Nile and Zoey Stark to secure that final spot to head to Toronto. Chelsea Green, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria and IYO SKY all previously qualified for the match which will determine who gets a future title opportunity any time, any place.

Several women in the match have never competed in a ladder match before, including Nile who had the least experience in the tournament semi-final match. Kai has been vocal on social media the last few days, explaining that she feels she hasn’t had the opportunity to thrive as a singles star on the main roster. Ultimately, though, Stark was the one to advance to the Money in the Bank match. Stark is no stranger to ladder matches and she is likely in the spot to take some crazy bumps, plus the Women’s Tag Team Champions getting involved furthers their storyline with Damage CTRL.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stark has been a force to be reckoned with on the main roster, especially in her tag team with Shayna Baszler. She previously made it to the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring but was defeated by Valkyria who made it to the finals against Nia Jax.

Who is on the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Card?

Money in the Bank is one of WWE’s most interesting match concepts as it immediately gives whoever wins the contract credence. As most people that cash in do so successfully, it’s only a matter of time before we see a new champion being crowned. This year there are several viable future champions on both sides of the aisle which will make for two very good matches. But other than the ladder matches, what else is on the show? Damian Priest is allowing Seth Rollins to get his rematch from WrestleMania 40 as he wanted to cash in on Rollins in the first place.

The Judgment Day is spreading further and further apart as the weeks go on, and Finn Balor even said on WWE Raw that Priest has changed since he won the title. Whoever walks out of the match will have a huge challenger in Gunther at WWE SummerSlam, and considering there was so much set up between him and Rollins in the lead up to WrestleMania, it would make the most sense for them to revisit that feud, plus Rollins is one of the biggest babyfaces that they have currently.

Sami Zayn looks to overcome Bron Breakker in his next quest as the Intercontinental Champion, but he’s going to have a major hill to climb if he wants to come out victorious. Since Breakker’s arrival on WWE Raw he has been extremely dominant, laying everyone in his path out to dry (including Ricochet who he sent to a local medical facility). With his sights set on his first championship, it makes the most sense for him to win, especially as WWE is high on the young star going into the Netflix era.

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens also look to annihilate The Bloodline once and for all, putting an end to their reign of terror. With Solo Sikoa the new leader of the group, he’s obviously looking for the first major notch under his belt to secure his title as the “Head of the Table.” With Jacob Fatu now in the mix, The Bloodline almost completely outweighs the playing field.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE and Money in the Bank.