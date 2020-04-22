Legendary WWE Referee Mike Chioda Reacts to Getting Released From His WWE Contract

✖

On top of the 30+ active wrestlers, WWE either fired or furloughed backstage producers, writers, office employees, announcers, Performance Center coaches, on-air personalities and referees as part of their cost-cutting measures last week. One of those releases included veteran referee Mike Chioda, who was famously the longest-tenured referee in WWE history working from 1989-2020. Chioda broke his silence regarding his release on Tuesday, thanking fans for their decades of support.

"I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe!" Chioda wrote. "35yrs & 31yrs Refereeing Working for the WWE has been a FANTASTIC RUN!! I Am So PROUD to have Worked with So Many ICONS & AMAZING TALENT IN THIS INDUSTRY!! I THANK YOU ALL!! 1Luv!"

A Very Special Thanks To All My WWE Co-Workers & WWE FANS for Reaching out to Me! I Really Appreciate The RESPECT & KIND WORDS FROM EVERYONE!! During these Unprecedented times in our lives. Everyone & There Families B Safe & God Bless!! @WWE — Mike Chioda (@MjcChioda) April 22, 2020

Chioda officiated countless iconic WWE matches over the years, including Shawn Michaels vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV, The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8, Triple H vs. Batista at WrestleMania 21, Michaels vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 23 and Cena vs. The Rock at WrestleMania XXVIII.

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released:

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:

Kurt Angle

Shane Helms

Lance Storm

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Dave (Fit) Finlay

Pat Buck

Sarah Stock

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Mike Chioda (Referee)

Andrea Listenberger (Writer)

Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)

Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)

Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)

Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)

Jon Quasto (Announcer)

