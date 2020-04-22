Legendary WWE Referee Mike Chioda Reacts to Getting Released From His WWE Contract
On top of the 30+ active wrestlers, WWE either fired or furloughed backstage producers, writers, office employees, announcers, Performance Center coaches, on-air personalities and referees as part of their cost-cutting measures last week. One of those releases included veteran referee Mike Chioda, who was famously the longest-tenured referee in WWE history working from 1989-2020. Chioda broke his silence regarding his release on Tuesday, thanking fans for their decades of support.
"I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe!" Chioda wrote. "35yrs & 31yrs Refereeing Working for the WWE has been a FANTASTIC RUN!! I Am So PROUD to have Worked with So Many ICONS & AMAZING TALENT IN THIS INDUSTRY!! I THANK YOU ALL!! 1Luv!"
A Very Special Thanks To All My WWE Co-Workers & WWE FANS for Reaching out to Me! I Really Appreciate The RESPECT & KIND WORDS FROM EVERYONE!! During these Unprecedented times in our lives. Everyone & There Families B Safe & God Bless!! @WWE— Mike Chioda (@MjcChioda) April 22, 2020
Chioda officiated countless iconic WWE matches over the years, including Shawn Michaels vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV, The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8, Triple H vs. Batista at WrestleMania 21, Michaels vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 23 and Cena vs. The Rock at WrestleMania XXVIII.
Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released:
- Rusev
- Drake Maverick
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- EC3
- Curt Hawkins
- Heath Slater
- Eric Young
- Lio Rush
- Aiden English
- Sarah Logan
- Erick Rowan
- Primo
- Epico
- Mike Kanellis
- Maria Kanellis
- Zack Ryder
- No Way Jose
- Deonna Purrazzo
- Aleksandar Jaksic
- MJ Jenkins
- Dan Matha
- Alyssa Marino
- Taynara Conti
- Nick Comoroto
- Cezar Bononi
- Tino Sabbatelli
- Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)
- Mohamed Fahim
- Marcos Gomes
- Faisal Kurdi
- Hussain Aldagal
- Yifeng (Rocky)
And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:
- Kurt Angle
- Shane Helms
- Lance Storm
- Billy Kidman
- Mike Rotunda
- Dave (Fit) Finlay
- Pat Buck
- Sarah Stock
- Shawn Daivari
- Scott Armstrong
- Mike Chioda (Referee)
- Andrea Listenberger (Writer)
- Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)
- Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)
- Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)
- Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)
- Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)
- Jon Quasto (Announcer)
