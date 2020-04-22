Legendary WWE Referee Mike Chioda Reacts to Getting Released From His WWE Contract

By Connor Casey

On top of the 30+ active wrestlers, WWE either fired or furloughed backstage producers, writers, office employees, announcers, Performance Center coaches, on-air personalities and referees as part of their cost-cutting measures last week. One of those releases included veteran referee Mike Chioda, who was famously the longest-tenured referee in WWE history working from 1989-2020. Chioda broke his silence regarding his release on Tuesday, thanking fans for their decades of support.

"I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe!" Chioda wrote. "35yrs & 31yrs Refereeing Working for the WWE has been a FANTASTIC RUN!! I Am So PROUD to have Worked with So Many ICONS & AMAZING TALENT IN THIS INDUSTRY!! I THANK YOU ALL!! 1Luv!"

Chioda officiated countless iconic WWE matches over the years, including Shawn Michaels vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV, The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8, Triple H vs. Batista at WrestleMania 21, Michaels vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 23 and Cena vs. The Rock at WrestleMania XXVIII.

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released:

  • Rusev
  • Drake Maverick
  • Karl Anderson
  • Luke Gallows
  • EC3
  • Curt Hawkins
  • Heath Slater
  • Eric Young
  • Lio Rush
  • Aiden English
  • Sarah Logan
  • Erick Rowan
  • Primo
  • Epico
  • Mike Kanellis
  • Maria Kanellis
  • Zack Ryder
  • No Way Jose
  • Deonna Purrazzo
  • Aleksandar Jaksic
  • MJ Jenkins
  • Dan Matha
  • Alyssa Marino
  • Taynara Conti
  • Nick Comoroto
  • Cezar Bononi
  • Tino Sabbatelli
  • Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)
  • Mohamed Fahim
  • Marcos Gomes
  • Faisal Kurdi
  • Hussain Aldagal
  • Yifeng (Rocky)

And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:

  • Kurt Angle
  • Shane Helms
  • Lance Storm
  • Billy Kidman
  • Mike Rotunda
  • Dave (Fit) Finlay
  • Pat Buck
  • Sarah Stock
  • Shawn Daivari
  • Scott Armstrong
  • Mike Chioda (Referee)
  • Andrea Listenberger (Writer)
  • Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)
  • Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)
  • Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)
  • Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)
  • Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)
  • Jon Quasto (Announcer)

