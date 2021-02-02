WWE Reportedly Releases Lars Sullivan

✖

WWE has released Lars Sullivan (real name Dylan Miley) according to a new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson. The report stated Sullivan was quietly released last month, and that WWE officials confirmed this week that he was no longer with the promotion. Sullivan first signed with WWE in 2013, though he did not make his NXT television debut until April 2018. Under his "The Freak" persona, Sullivan was established as a dominant powerhouse heel in 2018, culminating in him losing an NXT Championship match to Aleister Black at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II in June 2018.

He was first announced for a jump to the main roster in November 2018, though he did not appear on Raw until April of the following year. In May 2019 he found himself in the middle of controversy when a string of racist, sexist and homophobic comments he made on the Bodybuilding.com forum prior to signing with WWE were discovered. He was hit with a $100,000 fine, and a month later he was taken off television due to a knee injury.

"WWE supports a culture of inclusion regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation, and we are committed to embracing all individuals as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide," WWE wrote in a statement at the time. "Dylan Miley (aka Lars Sullivan) will be fined $100,000 and required to complete sensitivity training for offensive commentary uncovered from his past. WWE will also facilitate meetings for Dylan with community organizations to foster further discussion around the power of social media and the impact of your words.

Sullivan briefly returned to WWE programming in October 2020, but was soon gone from television again. His last match, a two-minute squash of Chad Gable, took place on the Oct. 23 episode of SmackDown.

As of now, WWE has not released a statement regarding Sullivan's release. Stay tuned for future updates.

This story is developing...