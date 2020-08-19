Paul Heyman and CM Punk Both Think Renee Young Will Thrive Outside of WWE

News broke on Wednesday morning that WWE on-air personality Renee Young had given her notice to WWE last week and would be leaving the company in the near future (possibly as soon as this weekend). The Canadian broadcaster first signed with WWE in late 2012, and over the years she's worked as a backstage interviewer, host for kickoff shows, the first woman to work full time as a commentator on Monday Night Raw and the host of studio shows like Talking Smack and WWE Backstage. Many fans believe she may move back over to the sports world for a broadcasting role on a major network like ESPN or FOX Sports.

Neither Young nor WWE have commented on the departure, though a few wrestling personalities have already wished her the absolute best in whatever she does next. Paul Heyman, who has interacted with Young in various backstage interviews in the past, sang her praises after hearing the news.

Meanwhile CM Punk, who worked alongside Young on Backstage, can't wait for some of her future projects.

Renee is the best. Super excited for her! Can’t wait for the cook book and the podcast.... — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020

During his media conference call on Wednesday, Triple H talked about Young's various contributions over the years.

"As far as her as a person and as part of WWE, it's been awesome," he said. "She has been a large part of this, I personally enjoyed working with her tremendously. And it's been awesome to see her do and attack different things within the company and try different roles. I thought she's done tremendously. I'll let her handle the rest of it, but as far as her contributions they've been awesome."

We'll continue to update you on Young's situation as more information becomes available.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.