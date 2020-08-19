Paul Heyman and CM Punk Both Think Renee Young Will Thrive Outside of WWE
News broke on Wednesday morning that WWE on-air personality Renee Young had given her notice to WWE last week and would be leaving the company in the near future (possibly as soon as this weekend). The Canadian broadcaster first signed with WWE in late 2012, and over the years she's worked as a backstage interviewer, host for kickoff shows, the first woman to work full time as a commentator on Monday Night Raw and the host of studio shows like Talking Smack and WWE Backstage. Many fans believe she may move back over to the sports world for a broadcasting role on a major network like ESPN or FOX Sports.
Neither Young nor WWE have commented on the departure, though a few wrestling personalities have already wished her the absolute best in whatever she does next. Paul Heyman, who has interacted with Young in various backstage interviews in the past, sang her praises after hearing the news.
I am, as many others are, just hearing / reading the news that @ReneeYoungWWE will be pursuing other dreams outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. Besides changing her IG name, I can only imagine the plethora of projects running through this young lady's vivid imagination. Working with Renee has been an absolute pleasure. She always brought out the very best in everyone she worked with, and I am forever indebted to her for her on-screen generosity and trust. I look forward to whatever projects she chooses to grace with her passion and personality, and thank her for the opportunity to work with such a professional.
Meanwhile CM Punk, who worked alongside Young on Backstage, can't wait for some of her future projects.
Renee is the best. Super excited for her! Can’t wait for the cook book and the podcast....— player/coach (@CMPunk) August 19, 2020
During his media conference call on Wednesday, Triple H talked about Young's various contributions over the years.
"As far as her as a person and as part of WWE, it's been awesome," he said. "She has been a large part of this, I personally enjoyed working with her tremendously. And it's been awesome to see her do and attack different things within the company and try different roles. I thought she's done tremendously. I'll let her handle the rest of it, but as far as her contributions they've been awesome."
We'll continue to update you on Young's situation as more information becomes available.
