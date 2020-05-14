Renee Young Reveals Which WWE Superstar She'd Like to Manage

✖

From hosting to interviewing to being a Monday Night Raw commentator, Renee Young has taken on a ton of roles for the WWE since she first joined the company back in 2012. And even though she's never been active wrestler, there's one job she would still love to try on WWE television — being a manager. The WWE Backstage host appeared on a recent episode of Outkick the Coverage, where she said she already had an idea for what she could do as an onscreen character a la Paul Heyman and Zelina Vega.

"I would love to do that," Young said when asked about managing "It's something that I've always kind of wanted to dabble in."

"One person who I thought for a second, I was like, 'Oooh, should we pitch a thing?' was Elias," she added. "I thought it would be really fun to manage Elias as his band manager or something."

The only time Young has played an active role in a storyline in the past was when The Miz and Dean Ambrose (her husband) were feuding over the Intercontinental Championship in late 2016, which culminated in her slapping the Miz across the face and Maryse slapping her.

Back in November Young described what it's like being married to Ambrose, who now goes by Jon Moxley in AEW.

"As soon as we're both home and have a glass of wine, he has his Jack & Diet Coke and we just talk about wrestling," Young said on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. "I talk about what my day is like, what his day is like. It's an interesting time for all of wrestling. So I'm sure people would like to be flies on the wall of our room. There are some interesting conversations that have happened, that's for sure.

"When you're married to Jon Moxley, that man likes to talk about wrestling. Sometimes I need to cleanse my pallet like, 'Can we just put on This Is Us and not talk about wrestling for a minute? That would be great.' He's a big This Is Us fan. He is a layered man, he has many layers. There's much behind those crazy eyes."

In the same interview she admitted she never felt comfortable working as the third commentator on Raw, a job she had from September 2018 to October 2019.

"I never felt comfortable doing that job," Young said. "It was a very stressful year, to be completely honest. You look in that situation, I'm here in WWE and the first female to come into the [backstage] role.... I needed something else to chew on. Michael Cole and Triple H pulled me aside one week and said, 'You're going to do commentary on Raw.' I was like, 'What? Why? Who approved this? Whose was this?' But, like with anything, I was gonna try to figure it out."

