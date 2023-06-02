WWE Reportedly Revealing New Championship Belt Very Soon

WWE recently revealed a brand new Championship in the form of the WWE Heavyweight Championship, which was won after a grueling tournament by Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. A new report from Fightful Select states that won't be the only change to WWE's Titles, with the report stating that as of Thursday there were plans to introduce a new Universal Championship belt during Roman Reigns' 1000-day celebration on this week's SmackDown. That could always change, but if it ends up happening, it will be interesting to see what approach WWE takes with the Title's design.

The report states that there were memos in Thursday evening's creative that mentioned "New WWE Universal Championship", and there is evidently going to be a podium during the 1000-day celebration, where the new WWE Universal Championship will be unveiled.

They were told that the presentation of it all will resemble when The Rock revealed the new design for the WWE Championship in 2013. The Universal Championship has only been around since 2016, but thanks to superstars like Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar, and Reigns, it has an impressive list of Champions. The Championship started out on a rough note, as the first Universal Champion Finn Balor was hurt when he won the Title, and so it had to be vacated.

It would be Owens who would hold the Title for 188 days afterward, and after a brief run from a returning Goldberg, it was Lesnar who would set a record at 503 days. Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman would have runs with the Title after Lesnar, and Lesnar, Goldberg, and Wyatt would all have second runs with the Title as well.

Then came Reigns, who previously held the Championship in 2018 for 63 days. This reign however is about as different as you can get. After returning to WWE and turning heel, Reigns never looked back, and subsequently became the Tribal Chief and Head of the Table. He became Universal Champion on August 30th of 2020 and hasn't let go of the Title since.

He most recently defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes, and many didn't expect him to walk away with the Title. Thanks to The Bloodline, he retained his Title, but in the last few weeks, the group has started to crumble, with Jimmy Uso turning against him at Night of Champions and taking Jey with him.

The good news is we don't have to wait too much longer to see if WWE is introducing a new Title design.