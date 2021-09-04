WWE Reportedly Signs Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson

✖

WWE has reportedly signed a much sought-after new talent to the roster, as according to the Wrestling Observer Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed a contract with WWE. Steveson tweeted earlier that he had "just put pen to paper", but he didn't say who he had signed with. It seems that was WWE (via Fightful), though it isn't known if he will return to the University of Minnesota for his senior year. Odds are that is not the case, as I'm sure WWE will want to get him in the ring sooner rather than later, but we'll just have to wait and see.

WWE Recently signed Steveson's brother Bobby Steveson as one of their new recruits in the WWE Performance Center as well, and Steveson was also in attendance at SummerSlam. Before SummerSlam he was excited about the possibility of either going to WWE or UFC, telling The Sun "I was at Wrestlemania and in a week, I'll be at Summerslam being on camera and doing what I do best. And that's to look good. Like I said, for me to have all these options with the WWE and the UFC is something special. I'm not sure where I'll go, but [we'll see]."

He also said Vince McMahon had previously reached out to him as had the Minnesota Vikings.

"I haven't really thought about what's next. I told everybody I was going to come home and sit down for a little bit and just relax myself and just pick what's best for me and what's next. I could go for double gold in 2024, I could see Vince McMahon - who has reached out to me personally to go out there to do WWE. Or I could go see Dana White. I mean, even the [Minnesota] Vikings gave me a message. The options are open, my doors are open," he said. "I'm gonna pick the best option. But as of right now, I'm not sure. I'm gonna keep searching. I have the world to explore and I'm just gonna step my foot in that door and open it all and explore myself," Steveson said.

Steveson has expressed desires to wrestle in WWE in the past, and now it seems he's getting his wish. Steveson won the gold medal in wrestling during the 2020 Olympic Games, and also added the Big Ten and NCAA National Championships to his resume.

