Former STARDOM Wrestler Giulia Set to Release Autobiography My Dream

Decorated professional wrestler Giulia is set to release an autobiography about her life as a professional wrestler, making a name for herself all over Hapana including in STARDOM where she is a multi-time women’s champion as well as some of her newest ventures in the business. Titled My Dream, the book is slated to release on August 23rd and is available to pre-order through various Japanese book retailers.

Giulia continues to cement her name in the history books of professional wrestling just a few short years after her debut. In her seven year career, she has become a two-time Artist of STARDOM Champion, a World of STARDOM Champion and a Goddesses of STARDOM Champion. Those accolades earned her interest from several companies including New Japan Pro Wrestling where she’s the former NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, AEW and WWE where she is reportedly heading next.

Giulia appeared at the NXT Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event WrestleMania 40 weekend and was shown on screen for the very first time. She received a warm reception from fans which she has expressed being shocked by. Reports indicated she was originally supposed to debut in WWE this past weekend at NXT Heatwave but due to her injury and prior obligations that wasn’t possible. However, another well respected female wrestler, Stephanie Vaquer, announced that she signed with WWE and Shawn Michaels let it slip that she may be competing for the NXT brand.

The synopsis for My Dream reads, “I am a professional wrestler. I live for my dreams. The biggest star in women’s professional wrestling, both in popularity and ability, has written a book for the first time! From her turbulent upbringing to her professional debut, the death of Hana Kimura, the hair-cutting match, her determination to leave STARDOM and join Marigold, and her challenge to major overseas wrestling… Giulia, a professional wrestler who cannot be contained in a single category, has a story of her past and future.”

Giulia joins a handful of female wrestlers that have written books about their lives and professional wrestling careers, including multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Nikki and Brie Garcia (WWE’s The Bella Twins), AJ Mendez (WWE’s AJ Lee) and Ronda Rousey, to name a few. It remains to be seen when the book will become available overseas for fans in the United States and other countries so stay tuned to Comicbook for future updates.