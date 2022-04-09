WWE Reveals Cody Rhodes’ Opponent for Next Week’s Monday Night Raw

Cody Rhodes made his big return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, and since then he’s delivered a stellar promo on last week’s Monday Night Raw. Now he’s set to jump in the ring for his first match since WrestleMania, and it will be against none other than The Miz. The Miz is always entertaining and should be a perfect foil for Rhodes, though we’re not sure if this will be a full feud or if this match is just a one-off, since Miz is also in the middle of a feud with Logan Paul after turning on him at WrestleMania.

The match between Rhodes and Miz will take place on next week’s Monday Night Raw, and we’ll have to wait and see what comes from it. That said, whether or not it’s an actual program or just a one and done, it has the potential to be great, and Miz is the perfect person to have take shots at Rhodes as we saw Kevin Owens do with Stone Cold during their match, and that should make things that much more entertaining.

Rhodes is the first AEW star to jump over to WWE, and he likely won’t be the last. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Rhodes was asked about the possibility of others following his lead and what he would tell them, and Rhodes just wants to be up front and honest with any advice he gives to a potential talent.

“I would only give somebody honest advice. That might be right for somebody. This was right for me. I don’t know when the first…I think I know who those people will be because there are certain people who fit this ‘superstar mode,’ I think I know how the types might be and when they ask, I’m going to give them the best advice I possibly can. I can say though, that the schedule here, at the least the schedule I had the first time, is not for the non-committed, you can’t be one foot. It is a full-time commitment. You’re not getting paid to work one day a week. That’s not knocking anybody who is. That might be the biggest shock and change. The structure here is positive. It’s a wonderful structure. It’s a little less punk rock, and punk rock is great, and then you want to play something else. That’s what I experienced,” Rhodes said.

