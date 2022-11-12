WWE Reveals Major US Title Match, World Cup Matches, and More for Next Week's Raw and SmackDown

This week's episodes of WWE's Monday Night Raw and SmackDown are in the books, and now the attention moves to next week's episodes, and WWE has already revealed a preview of what lies in store for both. One of the bigger matches of the week will undoubtedly be United States Champion Seth Rollins defending his Title against Judgement Day's Finn Balor, which comes after Rollins' open challenge last week. Over on SmackDown two more superstars will move on to the next round of the World Cup tournament, and the Honorary Uce himself Sami Zayn will make a welcome return. Here are all the details (via Wrestling News).

Balor answered Rollins' open challenge last week, saying that he had unfinished business with Rollins, and this feud goes back to Balor's early days on the main roster. You know the rest of Judgement Day will probably be at ringside, and it remains to be seen if The OC will be a factor in this match at all as a result.

WWE also teased a Miz TV segment for the show, which will finally have Miz addressing everything that's been happening around his alleged agreement with Dexter Lumis. It was revealed that Lumis and Miz initially had an agreement in place, but that has since collapsed and resulted in a feud.

On the SmackDown side, two more matches for the SmackDown World Cup will take place next week, and one will feature the return of The Bloodline's Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. Zayn will take on The Brawling Brutes' Butch in their first-round match-up, while Raw Superstar Mustafa Ali will battle it out with Ricochet in their first-round match-up. This week's first-round winners were Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman, and they will go on to face the winners of next week's matches.

Those who tuned in this week saw Shotzi win the Six Pack match to become Ronda Rousey's next challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and she will battle her for the Title at Survivor Series War Games. Before that match though she will have a chance to get some revenge on Shayna Baszler, who attacked Shotzi last night backstage, and that match is set for next Friday.

Are you excited for next week's shows? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!