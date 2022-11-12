WWE Fans Can't Stop Comparing SmackDown Superstar to Pee-wee Herman
There were a few surprising developments during tonight's WWE SmackDown, and at no point would I have expected for a WWE superstar to get constantly compared to Pee-wee Herman. The TV icon was a hot topic during the show though, and it all started when Legado del Fantasma came out to the ring for Santos Escobar's match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Legado del Fantasma is always immaculately dressed, and tonight was no exception, but fans and even the official WWE on FOX account couldn't help but take notice of Joaquin Wilde's grey suit and red bow tie, which they compared to Pee-wee Herman's famous look all throughout the show, and you can find some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.
It is a pretty uncanny resemblance, as Wilde has the grey suit jacket, white button down, and bright red bow tie Herman used to wear. He even has the white pocket square, and the official WWE on FOX Twitter account highlighted the similarities of the look, writing "We can't unsee it. ? #SmackDown" with a side-by-side of the two looks.
We can't unsee it. 😂#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hoEBAB2Ake— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 12, 2022
Fans had a field day with it, and Wilde definitely got people talking. Perhaps we'll see more famous looks recreated from Wilde in the future, but in the meantime, you can find the great reactions coming in regarding his Pee-wee Herman suit style starting on the next slide.
Walking In
Joaquin walking in like... pic.twitter.com/ect7tN95w7— Ryan (@TjSmooth0) November 12, 2022
Interesting
Amazing Looks, But...
All looking amazing but Why is @joaquinwilde_ dressed as @peeweeherman— Jimmy Grumble 🏴 (@animilnehouse) November 12, 2022
Looking The Part
Joaquin looking like pee wee Herman in that suit— ☠️💀JC2000💀☠️ (@JC_CHILL_) November 12, 2022
Pee Wee Was Robbed
The one on the left looks like he robbed Pee Wee Herman for his attire— Signor Tomaso (@SignorTomaso664) November 12, 2022
Large Marge
Don't worry ya'll Pee Wee is okay. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/w6yeVVYshU— 👻👻🧡Paranormal Elizabeth 🖤🧛🏻♀️🧟♀️ (@GACEB_829) November 12, 2022
Pee Wee Wants That Suit
Yes! I literally said this: “Peewee Herman called and he wants his suit back!”— JLP2184 (@jlp2184) November 12, 2022
I've Seen That Look Before...
Ahh!!!!
Secret Word
So what’s today’s Secret Word?— NerdKnight (@NerdKnight111) November 12, 2022