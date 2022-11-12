WWE Fans Can't Stop Comparing SmackDown Superstar to Pee-wee Herman

There were a few surprising developments during tonight's WWE SmackDown, and at no point would I have expected for a WWE superstar to get constantly compared to Pee-wee Herman. The TV icon was a hot topic during the show though, and it all started when Legado del Fantasma came out to the ring for Santos Escobar's match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Legado del Fantasma is always immaculately dressed, and tonight was no exception, but fans and even the official WWE on FOX account couldn't help but take notice of Joaquin Wilde's grey suit and red bow tie, which they compared to Pee-wee Herman's famous look all throughout the show, and you can find some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.

It is a pretty uncanny resemblance, as Wilde has the grey suit jacket, white button down, and bright red bow tie Herman used to wear. He even has the white pocket square, and the official WWE on FOX Twitter account highlighted the similarities of the look, writing "We can't unsee it. ? #SmackDown" with a side-by-side of the two looks.

Fans had a field day with it, and Wilde definitely got people talking. Perhaps we'll see more famous looks recreated from Wilde in the future, but in the meantime, you can find the great reactions coming in regarding his Pee-wee Herman suit style starting on the next slide.