WWE Reveals New LWO on SmackDown

WrestleMania 39 is just a day away, but WWE has a few more surprises up its sleeve for tonight's SmackDown. That included the reveal of a new LWO (Latino World Order), and it was actually Rey Mysterio who brought up the idea. Rey will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later tonight, but the feud with his son Dominik is on his mind. Legado del Fantasma came into the locker room to show their support for Rey and tell him they would be by his side if Judgement Day attempted to stack the odds, and that's when Rey gave them all a gift. He revealed a shirt for all five of them, and that shirt was an official LWO shirt, revealing a new Latino World Order is now representing the faction in WWE.

The LWO was founded by the legendary Eddie Guerrero back in 1998, and it would recruit stars like Rey, Juventud Guerrera, La Parka, El Dandy, Hector Garza, and Psychosis. Ever since it's been a fan favorite, and in the past, Rey has even teased that it could happen down the line, as he and Dominik were both proponents of bringing it back.

It's fitting then that one of the original members is the one bringing it back, and Legado del Fantasma makes perfect sense as the ones to run with it. They're also a fan favorite faction and have been since NXT. Their alliance with Mysterio makes it easy to move into a feud with Judgement Day if that's the way WWE wants to go, and now they have a beast of a mantle to carry when they go to battle.

The reactions are already flying in, including from Vickie Guerrero, who tweeted "This is amazing!!!! #LWO is back!! Brilliant.....f****** brilliant....@WWE Eddie is smiling from above and taking a seat in the corner of the top rope!!"

The alliance between Legado del Fantasma and Rey Mysterio started several weeks ago after a mutual exchange of respect between Escobar and Rey, and they even exchanged masks.

"Ever since I was a little kid, pulling up with my dad and we saw you, and he said to me. 'You see him? That's Rey Mysterio. He's going to do big things in this business.' I guess, I guess that hit me, because when the time came for me to be here, all I ever wanted was to take your legacy and make it mine. Because hey, after all, my dad wasn't wrong. You did a lot of things, and still do," Escobar said.

"But after tonight, I can only accept and respect that Rey is all about Lucha. And I guess, in honor to my dad, who didn't raise a Champion but raised a lion, I must present you with the ultimate sign of respect." He then handed Mysterio his mask from earlier in the night, adding "This doesn't mean I don't want your legacy, but hell, I do respect what you are."

"I remember you telling me that story one time, a long time ago when we first met," Mysterio said. "I cherish that story in my heart. And you know what this means. This is sacred. This is special. This, is something that is not to be messed around with. I respect that. And just as you presented me with something so sacred, I want to do the same."

Rey gave Santos his mask as well, and ever since they've been allies. Now they are part of the new LWO, and fans are hyped.

