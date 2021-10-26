WWE Reveals New Trading Card Partnership

WWE Trading Cards are about to begin a new era, as today the company has announced that they’ve agreed to a multi-year deal with The Panini Group, who will be WWE’s exclusive partner for trading card products and collectible stickers. The new deal will start in the first quarter of 2022, and like Panini’s other popular lines, the WWE line will include multiple sets, including the popular Prizm line. WWE Prizm will be the first product released from the new deal, and that will coincide with WrestleMania 38, which takes place in Dallas on April 2nd and 3rd. WWE and Panini’s new trading cards will be available at mass retailers such as Walmart and Target as well as hobby stores and online.

“We have always been intrigued by WWE as a license partner and their fans’ incredible passion,” said Panini America CEO Mark Warsop. “Our entire team is looking forward to adding WWE, a truly iconic license, to our roster of exclusive partners. We have big plans for our WWE portfolio and the new heights we can help WWE trading cards and stickers reach in the collectibles arena.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Panini has a 60-year history in sports and entertainment collectibles and is a leader in the trading card space throughout the U.S. as well as in Latin America, Europe and Asia,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development. “We believe that this partnership perfectly aligns our mutual interests in providing fans with exclusive collectibles and, ultimately, growing this category globally.”

WWE has previously been partnered with Topps, but starting next year the WWE cards will likely get releases in popular Panini lines like Absolute, Spectra, and Chronicles. Panini also produces trading cards for MLB, NBA, NFL, UFC, and select entertainment properties like Fortnite, so WWE’s new cards should be in good company.

Hopefully, we get a first look at WWE Prizm soon, but if you’re unfamiliar, Prizm cards have a rainbow effect when they are hit with light, and since their debut more unique sets have been released, involving everything from signatures to die-cuts. It will be interesting to see what WWE’s first Prizm set looks like.

What do you want to see from WWE’s new trading cards? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling (and trading cards) with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!