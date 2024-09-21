WWE's Bayley and Naomi Staying on SmackDown, but Title Shot Still Up for Grabs

The stakes were high for the Tornado Tag Match on tonight's WWE SmackDown, as the future of two superstars on the blue brand and a Title were all on the line. If Nia Jax or Tiffany Stratton pinned Bayley or Naomi, that person would have to leave SmackDown, and on the other side, if Bayley or Naomi pinned Jax or Stratton, that person would earn a shot at Jax's Women's Championship at Bad Blood. Early on Bayley and Naomi were working well together, but after Naomi broke up a pin by Bayley, the two were only tentative allies. Then it ended up where both were involved in the pin on Jax, so while they did win, they will have to face each other in a one-on-one match next week to decide who gets to take on Jax at Bad Blood.

On The Same Team

The bell rung and all four were battling immediately, with Jax taking on Naomi and Stratton taking on Bayley. Bayley and Naomi teamed up at the beginning to keep Jax and Stratton from getting any momentum and successfully knocked the Champ to the mat after slamming her head into the turnbuckle. Naomi then slammed Jax into the ring apron and hit Jax with a clothesline, but then they both went for the cover.



Jax was able to get back in the mix by throwing Naomi up in the air and sending her hard to the mat, and then they turned their attention to Bayley, with Stratton hitting the blockbuster and Jax going for the cover, though Bayley kicked out. Jax focused on Bayley and Stratton stayed on Naomi, going for a cover that Naomi kicked out of at 1 and a half.



Jax and Stratton knocked Bayley to the floor with a dropkick and then Jax taunted Naomi in the corner, but it backfired as Naomi hit a move off the top rope and went for a pin. Jax kicked out but Naomi stayed on her, only to get hit in the face by the Champ and then thrown into the ring post, sending her to the floor.



Bayley was the active target afterward, with Jax sending Bayley into a dropkick from Stratton. Naomi was back in but then Bayley got thrown to the floor and stomped on. Stratton threw Naomi into the barricade, and Jax did the same to Bayley before switching opponents with Stratton. Jax threw Naomi over the barricade and then went back after Bayley, but Bayley pushed her into a kick from Naomi.

The Turning Point

Bayley delivered a clothesline to Stratton and chased her up the ramp, slamming her into the barricade after catching up. Bayley then dove and knocked the Champ into the barricade, and Namoi hit a crossbody over the ropes and knocked Jax to the floor. Bayley and Naomi pushed Stratton back into the ring but Stratton knocked Naomi down only to eat a big leaping kick from Naomi. Bayley went for the cover and looked to have it but Naomi pulled her away before the 3 count.



Naomi then pushed Bayley out of the way and took a hit from Jax, and then both superstars picked up Jax and slammed her down with a back body drop. Bayley ate an elbow from Jax and then Jax planted Naomi on the mat before setting up for the annihilator. Jax climbed up but Bayley caught her and kept her from executing the move. They both went up by Jax but Stratton pulled Bayley away.



Bayley and Jax both hit moves at the same time for covers, but Stratton and Naomi both kicked out. Bayley sent Jax to the floor and slammed Stratton into the corner, and Naomi joined but Jax pulled Bayley away. Jax then picked up Naomi and Naomi successfully contered with an X-Factor. Then Stratton dove to break it up but she hit Jax with a Swanton after Naomi rolled out of the way.

Who Gets the Title Shot?

Bayley and Naomi were both in the ring and Stratton tried to fight them off, and they hit Stratton with a 1-D. Jax picked up Bayley and hit a Samoan Drop, but Naomi rolled both Jax and Bayley up and got the win. Bayley and Naomi got the team win, but it was unclear who got the Title shot against Jax, as they were both involved in the pin. Nick Aldis would address this in a backstage segment later, revealing that they both had a claim to the Title shot as of right now. That's why he booked a one-on-one match between Bayley and Naomi on next week's SmackDown, and the winner will go on to face Jax for the Title at Bad Blood.



