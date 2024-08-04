WWE’s Nia Jax Crowned New Women’s Champion at SummerSlam

After weeks of barbs flying back and forth between them, it was finally time for WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and Queen of the Ring Nia Jax to meet one-on-one at SummerSlam. The war of words has gotten personal over the past two weeks, and that certainly came into play during the match. At one point Bayley was able to somehow lift up Jax and hit a powerbomb, but it wasn’t enough. The same was true of Jax, who hit an Annihilator on Bayley but it wasn’t enough for a pin. Tiffany Stratton would run down at one point, but it would actually help Jax, who was able to hit two more Annihilators on Bayley to get the pin and the win. With Stratton by her side, Jax stood tall as the new WWE Women’s Champion.

A Bitter Rivalry

Bayley and Jax didn’t waste any time and went right at each other, but then Bayley wrapped Jax’s arm around the middle rope and kicked the arm, which clearly had an effect on the challenger. Jax was able to pick up the Champ but got hit with a jawbreaker, though Jax countered Bayley’s charge into a quick slam. Jax then threw Bayley to the other area of the ring and then hit another big powerslam before hitting an elbow drop. Jax then sat on Bayley, pushing her down against the bottom rope.

Jax then got the Champ in the corner and hit some chops before hitting the stinkface, and then she segued into a cobra clutch. Bayley got back to her feet and then hit an impressive suplex, but Jax was back up on her feet quickly. Bayley knocked her back down to the mat with a shoulder tackle, and then Bayley evaded Jax, causing her to fall to the floor.

Jax got Bayley’s foot and dragged her closer to the ring’s edge, but Bayley pulled away before Jax could hit a leg drop, and Jax landed painfully. Bayley pounced but back in the ring, Jax got Bayley up in a vertical suplex, only for Bayley to counter into a guillotine. Jax was still able to lift Bayley and slam her face first to the mat and then followed it up with a rolling senton and a leg drop, but Bayley was able to kick out of the pin attempt.

Pulling Out All the Stops

Jax went up to the second rope and went for a leg drop, but Bayley got out of the way, and Jax took a minute to recover. Then Bayley hit the Bayley to Belly and went for a pin, but Jax kicked out. Bayley went for the Rose Plant but Jax evaded and then hit a Ura-nage on the Champ. Jax dragged Bayley over to the corner and went for the annihilator and got it, but Bayley somehow pushed Jax off and kicked out at 2. Jax taunted the Champ a bit about her reckless comments, but then she missed an attack and ran into the post. Bayley then charged forward and got on Jax’s back, but Jax hit a senton on the floor.

Jax then attacked again but Bayley was up quickly, and she tried to lift Jax, which she impressively managed to do, hitting the challenger with a powerbomb. Bayley hit the Flying Elbow on Jax and went for the pin, but Jax kicked out. Then Tiffany Stratton came out but got rocked by Bayley, and then Jax almost got pinned. Bayley got caught and hit with a powerbomb, and then Bayley got hit with another powerbomb. Jax went for the annihilator and got it, and then went for a second one and got that too. That was it for Bayley, and Jax is now your new WWE Women’s Champion.

SummerSlam Card (Updated Results)

Undisputed WWE Championship Bloodline Rules Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Gunther

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Special Guest Referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins)

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) def. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (C) def. Bayley

United States Championship Match: LA Knight (C) def. Logan Paul

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) def. Sami Zayn

