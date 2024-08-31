WWE’s Bayley Makes Surprise Return, Nia Jax Retains Women’s Title on SmackDown

Nia Jax become WWE Women’s Champion at SummerSlam, and tonight she faced her greatest challenge yet in a Chicago Street Fight against Michin. The two pulled out as many weapons as they could find for tonight’s SmackDown showdown, including a host of Kendo Sticks, chairs, trash cans, extinguishers, and several tables, which would be key towards the end of the match. Tiffany Stratton ran in to help Jax at one point, but then also teased another cash-in attempt. Bayley would then make her anticipated return and run her out of the ring, though Jax would then smash Michin inside a trash can to get the win and retain her Title.

Attack Mode

Michin attacked Jax right away with a kendo stick, driving her out of the ring. Max had a kendo stick herself but missed, allowing Michin to hit back hard and get her back into the ring. Minchin drove Jax to the mat and then grabbed more kendo sticks and chairs as well as a table. Jax came running around he ring and attacked Michin with a kendo stick, allowing her to put the table back under the ring.

Michin caught her with a dropkick and then grabbed the table again, propping it up against the ring post. Back in the ring, Michin and Jax went to battle with more kendo sticks, but then Jax choke slammed Michin onto the ring apron. Jax set the table against the turnbuckle and then went to grab Michin but Michin sprayed her with a fire extinguisher.

Minchin went up top and hit a missile dropkick, and then grabbed a trash can. Minchin went to hit a Tornado DDT but got it reversed, with Jax slamming Michin onto the trash can. Michin then slammed the trash can lids on Jax’s head and went for the cover, but Jax kicked out.

Turning The Tables

Michin set up another table in the ring and then got Jax up top. Minchin then hit a huge power bomb on Jax, slamming through her the table, but then Tiffany Stratton ran out to the ring. Stratton attacked Michin with her Money in theBank briefcase and helped her ally, but then she seemed to consider cashing it in. Max came to and wondered why she was there, and Sratton then pulled Jax over to Michin for a pin.

Then Bayley made her long-awaited return, running to the ring and going after Stratton, chasing her into the crowd. In the ring, Michin was ready to take the win but Jax slammed her through the other table in the corner. Max then put the trash can over Michin’s head and hit the annihilator, smashing the can and getting the win, retaining her WWE Women’s Championship.

WWE Bash in Berlin



Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Randy Orton

Women’s Tag Team Match: The Unholy Union (C) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

United States Championship Open Challenge: LA Knight (C) vs. TBD

Strap Match: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

Mixed Tag Team Match: Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

