WWE Reveals NXT Women's Title Match Date for Roxanne Perez vs Giulia

WWE brought in a number of big names for tonight's episode of NXT, though it saved its most star studded segment for the closing minutes. NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez hit the ring and addressed her impressive win against Jaida Parker at No Mercy, and went on to list her many accomplishments as Champion. She then referenced Giulia, but was cut off by Chelsea Green, who hit the ring and said she was the true number one contender. They were both then interrupted by Giulia though, who came out and knocked out Green before challenging Perez to a match during NXT's premiere on The CW.

A Long Time Coming

(Photo: WWE)

Ever since reports came out that Giulia was headed to NXT, Perez hasn't shied away from referring to her, and during one particular promo even called her out, though she also called out all the fans who kept talking about the new addition and not the Champion. "I'm not competing with anyone inside that locker room. I'm competing with the history books. And speaking of history because I sure know mine, 13 years ago tomorrow Charlotte Flair had her very first NXT TV match, and 13 years later, she's a 14-time World Champion. The Queen. A future Hall of Famer, but guess what? I'm on pace to shatter all of her records. Bayley's, Asuka's, Rhea's," Perez said.

"But uh, you know what really really pisses me off? Is the fact that all the talk online is 'When Giulia comes to NXT Roxanne's in trouble'. 'When Stephanie Vaquer comes she's going to run through that NXT Women's Division'. Well you know what? What don't you go ahead and roll out a red carpet for them? Matter of fact, roll out the red carpet for any talent around the world, because when they step inside the ring with me, no one compares to the prodigy," Perez said.

A Dominant Reign

ComicBook recently had the chance to speak to Perez about living up to her previous promise of becoming a dominant NXT Champion before leading the brand, and feels as if she's checked off that box with her current Title reign. "Oh absolutely. I definitely feel like I've checked that box now, you know. I feel like my first run as NXT Women's Champion, I I didn't get to really showcase what I really had to offer. And obviously I was still like, I don't think I was as confident as I should have been my first time around and I think that's because I had, it was within a few months that I had just gotten signed. I always wanted to be here," Perez said.

"It just felt like so much pressure, but now I don't really feel pressure," Perez said. "I feel like now I'm getting the chance to showcase what I can do. I'm putting on some of the best matches that we've had for NXT. So yeah, I think I've definitely solidified myself as one of the greatest NXT Women's Champions of all time."

Are you excited for the match-up? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!