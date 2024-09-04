TNA Champion Issues Shocking Title Open Challenge on WWE NXT

Next week will be a big one for USA Network and WWE, and all three shows are stacking up the cards with fun surprises. Tonight's NXT revealed one such surprise that will delight fans of the recent crossovers between TNA and WWE, as TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace revealed that she will be holding one of her Championship open challenges on NXT. Grace has held a number of these in TNA, and some NXT stars have show up to challenge, but this will be the first time she's done it on WWE Television, and now the question is who will answer the call this time around.

The Contenders

(Photo: WWE)

The last time Grace was in NXT she was battling Roxanne Perez, and since then she has a faced a number of NXT stars in TNA, including Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame. If she's coming to NXT, you can expect several stars lining up for a chance at Title gold, though this could also be the perfect spot for a big surprise contender outside of NXT as well.

From the current NXT roster, there are a few names that come to mind that would be perfect fits to take on Grace. Fatal Influence is currently making big waves as a powerhouse faction, and Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley would make great opponents for Grace. You could also get someone like Lola Vice or Sol Ruca, and both of their unique styles would make for thrilling matches as well.

There's also the possibility of NXT's newest signing Giulia, who made her NXT debut at No Mercy and confronted Roxanne Perez in a rivalry that fans have been eagerly awaiting to see. That said, the match probably won't happen for a minute, so why not give fans what is pure to be a fantastic match between Giula and Grace in the meantime?

Then there's another possibility, and this one would include a main roster superstar. That would be Natalya, who hasn't returned to TV since re-signing with the company. Natalya has previously talked about wanting a match against Grace in TNA, and if Grace is going to throw out a Title challenge during such a big week, it would make all the sense in the world for that match to finally happen here.

So who would you love to see Grace face in NXT? Let me know your candidates and thoughts on everything wrestling on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!