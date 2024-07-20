WWE Reveals Tiffany Stratton Music Video and New Music, Destroys MITB Briefcase on SmackDown

WWE’s Tiffany Stratton has a lot to be happy about at the moment. Not only did she find a new ally in Nia Jax but she won the Money in the Bank briefcase and is now a threat to the WWE Women’s Champion. Tonight started off great for Tiffany, as before she even entered the ring WWE revealed a slick new music video for Stratton that highlighted moments both in and outside of WWE. Then she entered the ring with new entrance music, which was also featured in the music video. Unfortunately, things went awry for Stratton after that, as Bayley destroyed her Money in the Bank briefcase while she was in a match against Michin, and then she would lose that match as well.

The music video showed a series of highlights from Stratton’s time in NXT and WWE so far, and then also showed footage of her gymnastic training outside of WWE. Her famous matches against Becky Lynch and her big moment at WrestleMania were part of the montage too, and then it all ended with her match at Money in the Bank, which ended with her pushing Chelsea Green over through the table and taking the briefcase.

Stratton would then start walking towards the ring alongside Nia Jax, and she would have the same music from the video as her entrance theme. The song is titled Pink Bubblegum by Scene Queen, and while this could have been a one-off instance of using the music for her entrance, it would seem that this is her permanent music moving forward. WWE has changed a few themes lately, including Bron Breakker’s music, though this change is much better than that one.

Things took a downhill turn though during Stratton’s match with Michin. Michin has been on a roll over the past two months, delivering some excellent matches on both SmackDown and NXT, and that streak continued tonight with Stratton. Stratton was focused on the match until Bayley came out to ringside, and she picked up Stratton’s Money in the Bank briefcase and smashed it on the ground. Then she stomped on it and slammed it, destroying Stratton’s beloved prize.

Jax came over and tried to attack Bayley, but Bayley dodged Jax and threw her over the barricade. Stratton was yelling at Bayley and clearly distracted, which allowed Michin to surprise Stratton with an attack and a pin, taking the victory and celebrating with Bayley as Stratton tried to process the loss. What many are taking this to mean moving forward is that having her briefcase destroyed will allow Stratton to bring in a new briefcase, one that she has teased giving a pink and bedazzled redesign. Perhaps we’ll see that next week when Stratton teams up with Jax to take on Bayley and Michin in a Tag match.

SummerSlam 2024 Card

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Gunther

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (C) vs. Nia Jax

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Solo Sikoa

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. LA Knight

SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 3rd.

