WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Wins Women’s Money in the Bank

The Women’s Money in the Bank match was one of the most anticipated matches of the night, and six of WWE’s brightest stars were set to battle it out for the Money in the Bank briefcase. Naomi, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, Zoey Stark, and Chelsea Green all took their shot during the match, and there were some amazing spots throughout the match. People got slammed onto ladders in every conceivable way, including an absolutely insane spot by Sky and Stark that left both knocked out of the match. Green was then so incredibly close to grabbing the briefcase, but Stratton at the last minute took her down and took the case for herself, winning the Money in the Bank.

All By Herself

Everyone left the ring, leaving Green all by herself. She tried to jump up but obviously couldn’t reach the briefcase, and then took someone’s ladder to set up in the middle. Green was afraid of heights and climbed down and tried to reach the briefcase with the ladder as a hook. That didn’t work, and Sky then dropkicked the ladder into Green and sent her to the floor.

Stratton met Sky in the ring and the two exchanged taunts, but Sky hit a meteroaa and slammed Stratton into he ladder. Then Valkyria suplexed Sky into the ladder right after, but got caught up in the ropes after Sky pushed her leg. Valkyria recovered and countered, sending Sky to the mat and and then hit a fisherman’s suplex onto another ladder.

Valkyria fended off people but it was taking her a while to open the ladder, and Stark dropkicked her from the top rope to halt her momentum. Stark taunted the crowd and then caught Lyra and slammed her onto a ladder before looking to hit a splash, but she hit her head onto the ladder instead. Naomi was back in and she hit the moonsault onto Stark, and that led to Stratton jumping into the match.

They traded moves and Stratton was able to flip over and slam Naomi onto the ladder. Stratton and Sky battled over a ladder and Stratton walked up it and then hit a swanton off the top and knocked everyone to the floor. Green was up and starting to climb the ladder, but Sky slammed a ladder into her back and knocked her to the floor. Sky started to climb but Valkyria was up and climbed the ladder quickly, but Sky managed to pull her down and lock her legs in the ladder rungs, delivering vicious stomps on her head.

Ladder Insanity

Valkyria then suplexed Sky off the ladder and Stark came in with a knee strike to the head. Stark and Stratton met up top but then Naomi joined them and was doing the splits across both while hitting a DDT. Stratton dragged Naomi down and threw her out of the ring, but Naomi pulled Stratton out and threw her into the barricade.

Naomi then had everyone hyped when she grabbed two tables, and Green ran up and threw Naomi into the steel steps. After some stomps, Green and Stratton teamed up for a minute and set up a table (Table Time) by the barricade. They then set up another table, placing them together. In the ring Stark and Valkyria fought and tried to climb up, and then Sky jumped onto the ladder and got close to the TOP. Green had a ladder and tried to fight Sky with it, and it ended up bridging the ropes.

Stark then flipped up Stratton into the placed ladder, and then she raced up to grab Valkyria’s leg to pull her down. Stark then power slammed Lyra onto the a ladder, and Naomi was back in and ready to climb up. Green jumped back in and pulled Naomi down, but Naomi fired back. Green stayed on her and slammed Naomi’s face into the ladder, and then Green slammed Naomi’s face into the other ladder. Stark climbed up and Sky jumped in to keep her from taking it. Sky grabbed Stark’s hand and bent her fingers, and then Sky brought her down onto a ladder with a superplex.

Green raced up and almost had it, but Stratton then ran up pushed the ladder over, throwing Green into the tables they set up earlier. Stratton then grabbed the case and is now your money in the Bank winner, and Liv Morgan and Bayley better look out.

Money in the Bank Card

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Drew McIntyre def. Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, Jey Uso, and Andrade

Women’s 2024 Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton def. Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky, Zoey Stark, and Naomi

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) def. Bron Breakker

