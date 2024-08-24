WWE Reveals Title Open Challenge for Bash in Berlin

LA Knight got his first win as United States Champion during tonight’s WWE SmackDown, overcoming the numbers advantage and taking down Santos Escobar. Escobar won the chance to challenge Knight thanks to some meddling from Carmelo Hayes during his fight with Andrade, and now Knight is looking for a new challenger. Never one to just sit idly by, Knight took matters into his own hands after his match with Escobar, and he revealed that he would be holding an Open Challenge for the United States Championship at Bash in Berlin.

Who Will Challenge Knight?

Going off of the previous match to decide Knight’s first challenger, perhaps we’ll see Andrade jump back into the mix and go for the Title at the premium live event. That also means we could see Hayes enter that mix as well, or perhaps cost Andrade another shot at the Championship if he’s not directly involved. We could also see someone else completely throw their hat into the ring, and since it’s a premium live event, maybe it’s even from Monday Night Raw.

There are a few names we know it won’t be, including Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton, who are all either defending or challenging for other Championships. We could see it be someone from The Bloodline, but that would be either Solo Sikoa or Jacob Fatu, as Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga are currently the Tag Team Champions. Fatu is still in a boot, so while he’s taking on storyline related things, I doubt they just want him in another Title match without it being part of the story with Roman Reigns, and Sikoa wouldn’t’ necessarily go after the US Title at the moment.

There’s also another returning superstar heading back to SmackDown, and that would be The Phenomenal One AJ Styles. Unfortunately Styles and Knight already feuded extensively ahead of Knight becoming Champion. It was before the Logan Paul feud so perhaps enough time has passed to revisit it, but still seems like old territory to visit upon Styles’ return. While we wait for that superstar to be revealed, you can find the updated card for Bash in Berlin below.

WWE Bash in Berlin (Current Card)

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Randy Orton

Women’s Tag Team Match: The Unholy Union (C) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

United States Championship Open Challenge: LA Knight (C) vs. TBD

Strap Match: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

Mixed Tag Team Match: Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

