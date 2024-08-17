WWE Reveals Two Big Title Matches for Next Week’s SmackDown

WWE set up several big match-ups over the past two weeks, and now those will come to fruition on next week’s SmackDown. Both the United States Championship and the Tag Team Championships will be on the line during next week’s episode of SmackDown, and while we already knew that Santos Escobar would be challenging LA Knight for the Title, we didn’t know when the Title match would actually take place. On the Tag Team Championships side, tonight’s match between The Street Profits and DIY decided The Bloodline’s opponent, and it would be the Street Profits moving on to face The Bloodline during next week’s episode.

The Bloodline’s New Challengers

The Tag Team Championships have been fiercely contested over the last few weeks, as A-Town Down Under’s Austin Theory and Grayson Waller would initially be defeated by DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano on SmackDown. Unfortunately they wouldn’t have a very long run with the Titles, as they were defeated by The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu on the SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam.

That led to a match between the Street Profits and the former Champions DIY, and whoever won that contest would become the number one contenders for the Tag Titles. The two teams are two of the best in the division for a reason, and that showed through in tonight’s battle. Ultimately it would be the Street Profits coming out on top, and they will move on to face Tonga and Fatu for the Tag Team Championships on next week’s SmackDown.

There will also be a big 6-Woman Tag Team Match between the teams of Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill vs Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and Blair Davenport. The bad blood has been building between the two groups over the past few weeks, and just tonight Davenport would get the win against Naomi one-on-one. Now all six competitors will be in the ring next week and the numbers game shouldn’t be as big of a factor.

In addition to SmackDown, WWE is gearing up for Bash in Berlin, and there are already two Championship matches on the card as well as one of WWE’s hotter storylines you can find the full current card for the premium live event below.

Bash in Berlin

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Randy Orton

Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

WWE’s Bash in Berlin will take place in Berlin, Germany on August 31st and will stream live on Peacock.