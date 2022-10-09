WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Logo

Tonight is WWE's annual event of violence Extreme Rules, and tonight has a loaded card full of what promises to be physical matches. Tonight's event also ended up giving us our first look at WrestleMania 40's new logo, as the WrestleMania 40 sign can be seen in the arena, and fans in attendance have started sharing photos of it on social media. The photo below comes from Jon Alba, and the logo is looking pretty slick. WrestleMania 40 will take place in Philadelphia, and it's nice to get a first look at it. You can check out the new logo in the post below, and you can find the full card for Extreme Rules below as well.

First look at the WrestleMania 40 (WrestleMania XL) logo for Mania in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field #WWE pic.twitter.com/FKMcWy2xKf — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 8, 2022

Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Bayley

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle (with Special Guest Referee UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier)

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross

I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs Edge

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs Imperium

