Rey Mysterio Crowns Ricochet as the Next Rey Mysterio

Ricochet earned his first shot at a world championship on this week’s Monday Night Raw when the high-flyer beat Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match for a bout with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the Super ShowDown event. The man formerly known as Prince Puma has amazed wrestling fans with his athletic ability for years, and it has made him a fan-favorite since he first arrived in WWE back in 2018. In a new interview with BT Sports, Rey Mysterio crowned Ricochet as the new version of himself, noticing how his acrobatics in the ring remind him of his own wrestling style from his younger days.

“He was actually one of the first superstars that really impressed me. When you’re in this world and you come home, the last thing you want to do is watch wrestling or hear about other wrestlers, and I secluded myself very well. I was home for two-three days a week, and it was family time specifically,” Mysterio said (h/t Wrestling Inc for transcription). “There comes a point where you gotta make sure you see you’re competition. Who’s up and coming? He was one of the guys that really stood out to me, and he’s been doing incredible. I personally feel he’s the next Rey Mysterio.”

The two crossed paths a handful of times on the independent scene in 2015, then started working together as part of a trio in Lucha Underground the following year (winning the Lucha Underground Trios Championships). Their latest match against each other inside a WWE ring came in November when the pair were apart of a four-way match for the United States Championship, which Mysterio won.

“I enjoy giving advice if they ask for it,” Mysterio continued. “I love having the seat in the house when I’m teaming with a Ricochet. [It’s an] opportunity to watch them perform like [how] other superstars would look at me do my thing and go in the ring. I always say that’s the best seat in the house,” Mysterio said. “It’s better than front row because I’m right there in the corner, and I get to see everything and see how perfectionist these guys are and how their passion just pours in that ring.”

This week’s Raw saw Mysterio take on former cruiserweight champion Angel Garza, who was making his debut for the Red Brand as Zelina Vega’s newest client. The match between the pair was thrown out after Garza hit Mysterio with a DDT onto concrete.